13 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Eight Tanzanians Detained in Malawi Mistreated - Activists

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Rights groups yesterday revealed harassment of eight Tanzanians detained in Malawi over trespassing and reconnaissance, saying they are mistreated and denied humanitarian rights.

Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), Hakirasilimali and the Tanzania Business and Human Rights Organisation (TBHRO) said the reports about mistreatments formed part of the findings of a team of lawyers from TBHRO and Malawi who investigated the matter for three weeks from December 29, 2016 to January 19, this year.

TBHRO executive director Flaviana Charles told a press conference yesterday that the detainees were denied private communication with families and lawyers and that counsels representing them had been threatened and some have withdrawn from the case.

"Ever since police have confiscated their mobile phones and laptops denying them communication with their families and lawyers. This isn't the case with Malawian detainees," she said.

"They also can't spend their money on buying food and water as allowed by laws. Likewise, they can't pay for accommodation despite having money as a result, they have no where to sleep because Malawi remand prisons are overcrowded," he added.

She said intimidation of lawyers by Malawian intelligence and police officers have forced some of them to withdraw from the case, adding that even the Tanzanian ambassador to Malawi had to make extra effort to be allowed to visit them.

Ms Charles said the eight Tanzanians' entry into Malawi was within the neighbouring country's legal framework permitted by their immigration department following invitation from a local organisation known as Karonga Business Community.

She said, it was wrong to condemn the detainees and mistreat them as terrorists and prejudge them as spies.

Delivering a statement by right groups, THRDC National Coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said Tanzania should press for release of the detainees without conditions.

He named the detainees as: Briton Mateus Mgaya, Wakisa Elias Mwansangu, Majidi Nkota, Christandusi Ngowi, Ashura Kyula, Martin Guido Ndunguru, Wilbert Mahundi and Rainery Komba.

"The two countries should settle any pending disputes between them because innocent citizens are the ones affected and that Malawi should be pressed to compensate innocent detained Tanzanians," he said.

Tanzania

Deal Drugs At Your Own Peril - Magufuli Warns Locals

Tanzanians arrested, prosecuted, imprisoned or condemned to death outside the country over drug dealings should never… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.