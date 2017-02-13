Kenya: Govt to Provide All Resources Needed to Combat Drought

Nairobi — Following the declaration of the ongoing drought as a national disaster, the government says it will provide all resources at its disposal to combat the pandemic.

A statement from State House indicated that whatever the Ministry of Devolution and Planning requires to deal with drought will be made available by all government ministries, departments and agencies.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said there will be a significant increase in the cash transfer programme, food and water distribution, as well as initiatives to support pastoralists whose herds are threatened.

"A few days ago, President Kenyatta declared the current drought a national disaster. Such a declaration gives the government the powers to make available all resources at its disposal to combat the disaster, and in this case, whatever the Ministry of Devolution and Planning requires to deal with drought will be made available by all government ministries, departments and agencies," he said.

He stated that the government will also allow the importation of maize by licensed millers, a process which will be closely monitored to ensure transparency.

He observed that no one has died as a result of the current drought and relief being provided by government is reaching its intended recipients.