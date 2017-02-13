Namibia: Petition Handover Venue Splits Police, Land Activists

THE police on Friday directed the Landless People's Movement to hand over their petition at Zoo Park instead of parliament when it opens tomorrow.

Although the movement was conceived late last year, an announcement was made in January this year about the group that is demanding the return of their ancestral land that was taken away by the German colonial government and South African apatheid regime.

The group wants to hand over a petition to the National Assembly Speaker Peter Katjavivi tomorrow on the alleged unfair land reform and for the return of their ancestral land.

Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga, however, informed the group in writing that in terms of section 3 (1) of the Public Gatherings Proclamation of 1989, such gatherings are restricted to the Zoo Park.

Ndeitunga further said the conditions on the planned same public gathering restrict them from proceeding to the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The petition, Ndeitunga said, can be read out and handed over to the National Speaker deputy speaker, Loide Kasingo, between 09h00 and 11h00.

According to Ndeitunga, any person who does not follow the rules and conditions of their petition handover will be fined N$4 000, and/or be imprisoned for up to two years.

Ndeitunga, who confirmed to The Namibian on Friday that he issued the directive yesterday, said the movement had decided to meet at Zoo Park instead at parliament.

“We had a meeting on Friday. It was all done in good spirit,” said Ndeitunga, adding that the group also agreed to all the conditions laid out in the letter that was given to them.

The movement, however, has threatened to apply for an urgent court order to counter the police decision.

Henry Seibeb of the Landless People's Movement denied that they had agreed to gather at Zoo Park instead of parliament.

Seibeb said they had only agreed to meet at Zoo Park as a venue where most people would gather, while a smaller group would walk to hand over the petition at parliament. “The police said they are restrained in terms of resources when it comes to the deployment of more officers. That is why we thought only a small group of maybe 300 will walk to parliament,” he explained.

Seibeb said they had engaged lawyers because it is wrong for the police to restrict entrance to parliament in a democratic country, especially since it will be a peaceful gathering.

“We are being forced to use our democratic rights, and now the court will have to decide,” he stated.