Kenyans Living in UK Are the Most Generous Long Distance Lovers

New data released this Valentine's Day by money transfer service WorldRemit shows that Kenyans living in the United Kingdom are the most generous long distance lovers, sending on average $26 more than usual to their loved ones for Valentine's Day.

The global data was based on an internal analysis of WorldRemit's top 10 recipient countries in the months of January and February 2016. Following closely behind are Kenyans who have migrated and are currently living in:

Remittances play an important role in the economy of Kenya. According to official WorldBank data, Kenyans abroad sent over $1.5 billion back home to friends and family in 2015.