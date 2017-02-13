Kenya: SWV, Blackstreet to Bring Back Memories of the 90s to Kenyan Fans

One time Grammy award nominees SWV and all boy band Blackstreet will be in Nairobi next weekend to enthrall their fans with hits from the 1990s.

During the event dubbed Valentine’s Throwback Concert- the two groups will share the stage at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC)

SWV are remembered for mega-hits such as Right Here , Weak , and You’re the One. The group has sold over 25 million records from over 10 albums.

Although they’ve had a hiatus from 1998-2005, their reunion brought them more success.

ENTRY CHARGES

R & B group Blackstreet of the No Diggity Fame will also hit the stage for a one night only post Valentine's Day treat.

The group is known for hits such as Don’t Leave Me , No Diggity , Before I Let You Go and enjoyed great success in the 90s.

“We are excited to host this event, which marks another major milestone towards establishing KICC as a premier concert venue in the region, said KICC Chief Executive Officer, Nana Gecaga.

The entry fees will be Sh5,000 for general admission while tickets for early bookings will retail at Sh3,000.

V IP tickets retail at Sh15,000 inclusive of bitings, a special Valentine’s Day gift, and refreshment vouchers whereas VVIP tickets will go for Sh25,000 with a 3-course dinner , a bottle of wine, refreshment voucher and a gift hamper.

