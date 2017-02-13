South Africa: Zuma Statue - A Monument to Corruption and Unemployment

press release

The North West government's tender, numbered CATA116/2016, to sculpt and build an enormous statue of Jacob Zuma, is a disgraceful waste of public money that will leave us with nothing more than a monument to corruption and unemployment.

There is nothing to celebrate about Jacob Zuma's presidency, a regime that has left 9 million people unemployed, has let corruption flourish, has allowed the state to be captured by cronies and pals, and has broken parliament while violating the constitution.

The Democratic Alliance is shocked that the ANC in the North West wants to spend R6 million of public money to erect a statue of a man who has so brazenly broken the laws of our land, and who seeks to divide the people of this country rather than unite us.

Once again, this statue project shows that Supra Mahumapelo and his government put Jacob Zuma and the ANC ahead of the people of the North West. In the province with the highest unemployment rate in South Africa, at a shocking 44,6%, it is simply unconscionable that Supra could spend public money on a multi-million rand statue, rather than spend money on creating jobs and opportunities.

To the people of Gopane, Zeerust, a statue of Jacob Zuma will go nowhere to solve their critical need for services, as water supply fails daily, waste water treatment plants lie unusable and broken, and the inhumane bucket system still plagues our people. Supra Mahumapelo's priorities are clearly disturbingly skewed to praise Jacob Zuma, rather than to deliver to the people.

Supra must immediately halt the building of what will be a monument to corruption and unemployment, and he must redirect the million this will cost to service delivery and job creation.

The DA will soon announce further action against this unwarranted waste of public money.

Joe McGluwa MPL

DA NW Leader