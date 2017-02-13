Kenya: Late Kwale Senator Juma Boy Juma to Be Buried Monday

Nairobi — The late Kwale Senator Boy Juma Boy is set to be buried Monday at Vanga, in the South Coast.

The Senator died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi Sunday, following a short illness.

According to his family, he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, after being transferred from Mombasa.

He first joined Parliament as Matuga MP when he succeeded his father Juma Boy, and later contested the Kwale Senate seat in the 2013 elections.

He will be remembered as an orator, often making captivating statements, which left the audience in stitches whenever he spoke in Kiswahili.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led leaders in condoling with the family the family of the late Senator, describing him as an astute politician.

The Head of State indicated that Boy will be remembered for his flawless use of Kiswahili that spiced up public meetings and debates in Parliament.

President Kenyatta also paid tribute to the late Kwale Senator for the role he played in advocating for the rights of workers and the growth of the labour movement in the country.