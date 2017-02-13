South Africa: Police Monitoring Rosettenville

Pretoria — Gauteng police say they will continue monitoring Rosettenville after the torching and raiding of several homes in the area at the weekend.

Community members took the law into their own hands when they raided properties suspected of housing illegal activities on Saturday. They also torched four houses, many of them occupied by foreign nationals.

The area has been a hotbed of violence in recent months as residents' rebel against drug houses and brothels in the area.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told SAnews on Monday that they arrested nine people for possession of drugs and illegal immigrants on Sunday following their raids in the area.

Police raided shebeens operating without licenses. Foreign nationals without documentation were also arrested.

"The raids were a success and our presence in the area will continue until total calm is restored."