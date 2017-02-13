Kenya: 2 Die After Collision With MP's Car

Nyeri — Two people died Sunday night after they were hit by a vehicle ferrying the Moyale Member of Parliament along the Nyeri Marua road in Nyeri County.

The two, a boda boda rider and his passenger died on the spot after sustaining serious injuries.

However MP Roba Duba, his driver and two bodyguards escaped unhurt in the 9pm accident.

According to police, Duba was being driven towards Nairobi and his car was overtaking another motor vehicle when they collided head on with the motorcycle resulting in the deaths.

The MP's vehicle which was extensively damaged on the front was towed to Nyeri Police Station.