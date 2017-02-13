South Africa: SACE - DA Awaits Answers Following January Meeting On Allegations of Irregularities

press release

In January of this year, the DA met with the South African Council of Educators (SACE) to demand answers regarding a litany of serious allegations, sent to us by informants.

These allegations included financial mismanagement, nepotism, sexual abuse and improper appointments by senior officials at SACE.

The meeting was attended by the then CEO, Rej Brijraj, his COO, Tsedi Dipholo and Chairperson of the Council, Veronica Hofmeerster who agreed to answer, in writing, by the end of February 2017.

Given the seriousness of these allegations, the DA welcomes reports today that the Public Protector will investigate these allegations and await the outcome thereof.

The DA will submit our correspondence with SACE on this matter to the Public Protector for her investigation.

In the meantime, the DA finds it suspicious that CEO, Mr Rej Brijraj, has chosen to retire.

The DA have tried for some time now to get answers to suspicious appointments. One specific and alarming case was the appointment of Mr Phindile Magalela to a Ministerial Task Team after he was found to be guilty of sexual abuse when he was a High School principal. I raised this issue in the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and was promised answers to the allegations and have yet to receive them.

SACE is the body entrusted with ensuring teachers and principals accused of misconduct are investigated and held to account. It is now time that SACE answer the allegations against them.

The DA demands that our questions be answered in the interest of transparency and justice, and will continue to ensure that those found guilty are held to account.

Sonja Boshoff MP

DA Member of Basic Education Portfolio Committee