13 February 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: SACE - DA Awaits Answers Following January Meeting On Allegations of Irregularities

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Sonja Boshoff MP

In January of this year, the DA met with the South African Council of Educators (SACE) to demand answers regarding a litany of serious allegations, sent to us by informants.

These allegations included financial mismanagement, nepotism, sexual abuse and improper appointments by senior officials at SACE.

The meeting was attended by the then CEO, Rej Brijraj, his COO, Tsedi Dipholo and Chairperson of the Council, Veronica Hofmeerster who agreed to answer, in writing, by the end of February 2017.

Given the seriousness of these allegations, the DA welcomes reports today that the Public Protector will investigate these allegations and await the outcome thereof.

The DA will submit our correspondence with SACE on this matter to the Public Protector for her investigation.

In the meantime, the DA finds it suspicious that CEO, Mr Rej Brijraj, has chosen to retire.

The DA have tried for some time now to get answers to suspicious appointments. One specific and alarming case was the appointment of Mr Phindile Magalela to a Ministerial Task Team after he was found to be guilty of sexual abuse when he was a High School principal. I raised this issue in the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and was promised answers to the allegations and have yet to receive them.

SACE is the body entrusted with ensuring teachers and principals accused of misconduct are investigated and held to account. It is now time that SACE answer the allegations against them.

The DA demands that our questions be answered in the interest of transparency and justice, and will continue to ensure that those found guilty are held to account.

Sonja Boshoff MP

DA Member of Basic Education Portfolio Committee

South Africa

U.S. President Trump Asks to Speak to President Jacob Zuma

The Presidency has confirmed that United States President Donald Trump has asked for a teleconference with President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.