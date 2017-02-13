Nairobi — The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has said it will reject a Sh10 billion counter-offer by the government extended to lectures to end the ongoing strike.

In a statement released Sunday, UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga termed the offer by the State as inadequate, saying it only translates to a three percent increment on the basic salary of lecturers and a 1.6 percent increase on house allowances.

"Tomorrow (Monday), UASU will attend a negotiation meeting with IPUCCF at 2 pm; during which UASU will formally reject the Sh10 billion counter-offer to all varsity staff which translates into a paltry 3pc compounded increment on basic salary and 1.6pc increment on house allowance," Wasonga said in a statement.

UASU, together with Kenya University Staff Association (KUSA) and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotel, Educational and Allied (KUDHEA) workers union, began negotiations with the Inter Public University Consultative Council Forum (IPUCCF) on Wednesday following the Sh10 billion offer by the State.

A Joint Negotiations Committee (JNC) comprising representatives from the three unions and the IPUCCF however resolved on Thursday to form a joint technical sub-committee which was tasked with computing the impact of the Sh10 billion offer on the salaries of university staff, something that still remained unresolved by close of business on Friday.

"The joint negotiations committee re-convenes on Friday at 11am to evaluate the impact, if any, of the counter-offer on the terms and conditions of service of varsity employees," Wasonga said on Thursday.

UASU also intends to present a petition to the National Treasury and Parliament on Tuesday as it escalates the industrial action which enters its fourth week Wednesday midnight.

According to Wasonga, all lecturers will assemble at the University of Nairobi on Tuesday, before proceeding to the two institutions in to present their petition.

"This Tuesday, 14th February; UASU members will present a Petition to the Treasury and Parliament, in accordance with the terms under Articles 37, 94, 95 and 96 of the Constitution of Kenya."

The three unions - UASU, KUSA and KUDHEA - commenced a nationwide strike on January 18, demanding for the negotiation, signing, registration and implementation of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for the period between 2013-2017 as fears of losing it became imminent with the end of current Fiscal Year 2016/2017 approaching.