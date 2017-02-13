13 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jangali to Transfer Airspace Control to Foreign Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

The outgoing aviation minister Ali Ahmed Jangali accompanied by Mohamed Khalif, a top official at the ministry jetted off to Canada, to attend a summit on the country's airspace.

Reliable sources at the aviation ministry have revealed to Radio Shabelle that Mr Jangali has a hidden plan to transfer the air control to Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Mauritius and India.

"The caretaker minister of aviation of Somalia Ali Ahmed Jangali will sign a deal to hand the airspace control over to Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Mauritius and India," the sources said.

Mohamed Khalif is said to be playing a key role in the talks as he is pushing the minister to ink the deal, allowing Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Mauritius and India to take over the airspace.

When signed the agreement, Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Mauritius and India will fully take ownership and accountable for the country's airspace.

According to the sources, an important facilities used to control the airspace at Aden Adde International airport in Mogadishu will be moved to Kenya following the agreement.

Somalia

New President Wants His Country Off Immigration Ban

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, more commonly known as “Farmajo," told VOA of his plans in a phone interview late… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.