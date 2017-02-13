Somalia: Jangali to Transfer Airspace Control to Foreign Countries

The outgoing aviation minister Ali Ahmed Jangali accompanied by Mohamed Khalif, a top official at the ministry jetted off to Canada, to attend a summit on the country's airspace.

Reliable sources at the aviation ministry have revealed to Radio Shabelle that Mr Jangali has a hidden plan to transfer the air control to Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Mauritius and India.

"The caretaker minister of aviation of Somalia Ali Ahmed Jangali will sign a deal to hand the airspace control over to Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Mauritius and India," the sources said.

Mohamed Khalif is said to be playing a key role in the talks as he is pushing the minister to ink the deal, allowing Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Mauritius and India to take over the airspace.

When signed the agreement, Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Mauritius and India will fully take ownership and accountable for the country's airspace.

According to the sources, an important facilities used to control the airspace at Aden Adde International airport in Mogadishu will be moved to Kenya following the agreement.