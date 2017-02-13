13 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Attack MP Muna Kay Vehicle Injuring Driver

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unknown assailants on Saturday sprayed bullets on to the official vehicle belonging to newly elected MP Muna Kay. Her driver was seriously injured in the attack according to the MPs Snapchat post.

Kay was no present at the time of the attack and kay said to be at her hotel in downtown Mogadishu. Kay is one of the new faces of Mps in the Somali Parliament

Before plunging into politics Muna Kay was a well known Fashion Designer based in the US.

Kay recently posted on her Facebook and Snapchat congratulating Somali Mps for voting Farmaajo and declining what she said was bribe from other candidates.

She had been active in the campaign in social media for the newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Somalia

New President Wants His Country Off Immigration Ban

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, more commonly known as “Farmajo," told VOA of his plans in a phone interview late… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.