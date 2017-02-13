Somalia: Gunmen Attack MP Muna Kay Vehicle Injuring Driver

Unknown assailants on Saturday sprayed bullets on to the official vehicle belonging to newly elected MP Muna Kay. Her driver was seriously injured in the attack according to the MPs Snapchat post.

Kay was no present at the time of the attack and kay said to be at her hotel in downtown Mogadishu. Kay is one of the new faces of Mps in the Somali Parliament

Before plunging into politics Muna Kay was a well known Fashion Designer based in the US.

Kay recently posted on her Facebook and Snapchat congratulating Somali Mps for voting Farmaajo and declining what she said was bribe from other candidates.

She had been active in the campaign in social media for the newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.