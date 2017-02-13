Liberia: Jeremiah Sulunteh Selected As Alex Cummings Running Mate?

Gbarnga — Former Liberian Ambassador to the United States, Mexico and Canada, Jeremiah Sulunteh, is likely to be announced as running mate to the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of businessman Alexander Cummings this month, FrontPage Africa has reliably gathered.

A source at an on-going meeting in Monrovia by top ANC members and key supporters of Ambassador Sulunteh who are deliberating on Cummings' running mate said the former Liberian diplomat has emerged as the preferred vice presidential candidate.

Barring any last minute changes, FrontPageAfrica has gathered that Sulunteh's name is to be announced this month.

"As I speak to you, it has been agreed that, all things considered, Amb. Sulunteh would be ANC vice presidential candidate," the source said.

As part of the negotiation, Sulunteh, who is the former senior national vice chairman of the Unity Party, is also expected to resign from the ruling Unity Party this week. He said he would be a major player in this year's presidential election.

Sources close to the former Liberian diplomat have hinted FrontPageAfrica that Sulunteh, who returned to Liberia following the end of his tour of duty, is said to be angry with the treatment he has received from the party.

FPA also gathered that the national youth chairman of the party, Curtis Dorley, who is an ally to Sulunteh, would defect to the ANC, though he rejected the speculations describing as "false and misleading".

Amb. Sulunteh's departure would trigger exodus of UP supporters to ANC .

Sulunteh's pending resignation is expected to trigger an exodus from the ruling party Bong County's chapter.

Recently, supporters of Sulunteh, who are members of Unity Party Bong Chapter, told FrontPageAfrica that they were gearing up to leave the party.

"Anywhere Ambassador Sulunteh go is where we will go," Olivia Weetol, head of Unity Party Women Wing Bong County chapter told FPA.

Former Bong County Inspector, William Kollie, who is an elite member of Vice President Joseph Boakai's political movement in Bong County dubbed as "The Wings", also told FrontPage Africa that the planned move of Unity Party supporters would soon see the outcome of the new political alliances and realignments.

"You know that ambition can drive people and a lot of people, when it comes to amalgamation like that of the Unity Party, some people are feeling overlooked and may not be happy with the outcome of the whole thing. It is normal," he said.

In a veiled reference to Sulunteh, Kollie said, "Personally, someone like me is a committed supporter to Sulunteh. Politics is interest.

"It was for Sulunteh's presence that kept me in the Unity Party so anywhere he goes is where I would go," Mr. Kollie said.

Asked about the Cummings-Sulunteh rumors, Kollie said the Cummings-Sulunteh ticket would be the best option. He said: The Cummings-Sulunteh ticket stands to offer lot of advantages especially in Bong County."