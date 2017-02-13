Liberia: Local Businessman Warns Liberians of Electing Egotistic Leaders

Monrovia — A Liberian businessman is warning Liberians to avoid electing 'heartless people' that will only care for themselves and family members, leaving the interest of the country in limbo.

Mr. Ohara Seville acknowledged that he and every Liberian are hoping to see a great change in the positive direction especially in the interest of the citizens.

Mr. Seville, who holds a master degree in International Business Management (IBM), said the time is now for all Liberians, no matter their ethnic, religious, political or cultural background to put aside those differences and focus on deciding the fate of the nation.

He said the 2017 general and Presidential elections is the appropriate time for the Liberians to elect leaders that are ready to bring great change to the country.

"I am hoping to see a lot of great changes especially in the positive direction so that every Liberian will benefit from the resources of the country and not one group of people who will keep on stealing, robbing, keep lying to the people while benefiting from the resources so we as voters must and must try to kick those people out," Sevillie said.

He described most aspirants as fake candidates because they tend to associate with their people only during the period of electioneering and turn their backs when they are elected.

"Those so-called political aspirants are all gravy seekers wishing the best for them and their families, so I don't think the Liberian people need to consider them as serious people. So I want us to elect technocrats that are ready to position our country in line with other countries in the sub region in the area of development and better education," he said.

The businessman asserted that lawmakers at the House of Representatives have all failed to seek the interest of their constituents but now want to be re-elected.

Commenting on the country's current economic constraints, Mr. Seville blamed the lawmakers for failing to address the US dollar exchange rate in the country which, he said, is a serious blow to the living condition of ordinary Liberians.

"Those senators and representatives are not concerned about the high US currency rate in the country but they are concerned about their pockets because it's like they are manipulating the system by putting money into the market and people are there changing those money into US dollars and that shows that the system is not working in the interest of the people instead in their own interest."