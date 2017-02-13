Liberia: Carter Center Names New Lead of Access to Information Program in Liberia

Monrovia — The Carter Center announced that Thomas Doe-Nah has joined the international nongovernmental organization to lead its efforts to advance accountability, transparency, and the right of access to information (ATI) in Liberia.

Doe-Nah, according to the Center, brings a wealth of experience, having cofounded the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia and served as its executive director since 2008.

A Liberia national educated at the University of Liberia and Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government

A Liberia national educated at the University of Liberia and Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, Nah will provide field-based oversight of ATI programming and operations in Liberia.

Laura Neuman, Director of the Center's Global ATI Program expressed great confidence in Thomas' ability to "advance a meaningful right of access to information for all Liberians as a fundamental human right and key ingredient for good governance and transformation."

Since 2009, The Carter Center has helped key stakeholders in Liberia advance passage, implementation, enforcement, and use of the 2010 Freedom of Information Act.

With support from the European Union, Irish Aid, and other donors, the Center currently works to enhance accountability and an equitable right of access to information in the justice and security sector, as well as sectors pertinent to increasing economic empowerment and fulfillment of women's rights.

Thomas Doe-Nah is Co-founder and served as Executive Director of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) and National Coordinator of the Coalition for Transparency and Accountability in Education (COTAE).

Nah formerly worked in the Economic and Commercial Section of the United States Embassy in Monrovia.

During that period he analyzed the economic and commercial transactional issues in the political economy of Liberia for the United States Government and was an active participant in key economic governance initiative.

He participated on the Technical Team of the Governance Economic Management Assistance Program (GEMAP) as well as the Steering committee of the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI).

He is also credited with eight years of progressive work in Liberia's banking sector.

He served a Vice President at the International Bank Liberia Limited and Loan Officer at the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment.

Mr. Doe-Nah is a Liberian national educated at the University of Liberia.