South Africa: From the Inside - Zuma's Alternative Facts for the Alt-Left

analysis

President Jacob Zuma's SONA 2017 served a clear agenda - and it wasn't South Africa's.

Jacob Zuma often says there is a good story to tell about South Africa. So why doesn't he tell it? Especially in his "State of the Nation" Address (SONA), the ideal platform for the president to "talk up" his country, and take the credit.

Instead our president's core message was: South Africa has done so badly over the past 22 years that the ANC must now intensify efforts to slay the dragon that is blocking the country's progress.

He gave the "enemy" a generic name - "white, monopoly capital" - in order to press the obligatory ideological and emotive buttons, without producing any evidence for his thesis.

And he promised that the state would defeat the evil enemy through "legislation, regulations, licensing, budget and procurement as well as Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Charters to influence the behaviour of the private sector".

This is a precis of President Zuma's tenth SONA, backed by a litany of "alternative facts" woven together in a chilling narrative. The speech served a clear agenda - and it wasn't South Africa's.

Of course, our country has problems (that could even be...