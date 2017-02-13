13 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: From the Inside - Zuma's Alternative Facts for the Alt-Left

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Helen Zille

President Jacob Zuma's SONA 2017 served a clear agenda - and it wasn't South Africa's.

Jacob Zuma often says there is a good story to tell about South Africa. So why doesn't he tell it? Especially in his "State of the Nation" Address (SONA), the ideal platform for the president to "talk up" his country, and take the credit.

Instead our president's core message was: South Africa has done so badly over the past 22 years that the ANC must now intensify efforts to slay the dragon that is blocking the country's progress.

He gave the "enemy" a generic name - "white, monopoly capital" - in order to press the obligatory ideological and emotive buttons, without producing any evidence for his thesis.

And he promised that the state would defeat the evil enemy through "legislation, regulations, licensing, budget and procurement as well as Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Charters to influence the behaviour of the private sector".

This is a precis of President Zuma's tenth SONA, backed by a litany of "alternative facts" woven together in a chilling narrative. The speech served a clear agenda - and it wasn't South Africa's.

Of course, our country has problems (that could even be...

South Africa

U.S. President Trump Asks to Speak to President Jacob Zuma

The Presidency has confirmed that United States President Donald Trump has asked for a teleconference with President… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.