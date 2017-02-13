13 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: U.S. President Trump Asks to Speak to President Jacob Zuma

The Presidency has confirmed that United States President Donald Trump has asked for a teleconference with President Jacob Zuma.

The Presidency said in a Twitter post that the conversation is expected to take place on Monday afternoon.

It will be the the first time the two presidents speak since Trump was inaugurated in January.

Zuma had sent a congratulatory message to Trump after he won elections in November and said he looked forward to building on the relations that exist between the countries, including promoting peace and security, especially on the African continent.

It is still unclear if Trump's administration would prioritise US-Africa relations.

News24

South Africa

