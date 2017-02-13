13 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bongiwe Ninini's Killers Get Life Sentences

Four men found guilty of the murder of Khayelitsha woman Bongiwe Ninini, and then dumping her body in a drain, were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Masimthembe Solontsi, Phumlani Nyewu, Melikhaya Mgushelo and Thabiso Balithoba were found guilty in December of murdering 19-year-old Ninini in 2015.

On July 18 2015, her body was found in an open cement drain in a veld in Khayelitsha. She had been so severely beaten that she sustained serious brain, skull, and facial injuries. She had also been dragged and hit with a spade.

Acting Judge Mushtak Parker said: "She was brutally and savagely attacked, relentlessly, sustained, until she died. And they made sure that she was dead."

Parker said there were no compelling circumstances to deviate from the maximum prescribed life sentences.

"Each one of you is sentenced to life imprisonment."

And almost as quickly as the last sentence of a long judgment, the four were taken downstairs to begin serving their time.

A detailed report will follow.

