13 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Man, 40, Ties 5-Year-Old Stepson to a Tree, Severely Assaults Him With Stick

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Zimbabwean man, 40, has been sentenced to 36 months in jail for tying his 5-year-old stepson to a tree and "severely assaulting" him with a stick, a report says.

According to Sunday News, evidence before the court showed that the boy was tied to a tree and severely assaulted using a stick until he sustained injuries all over his body.

In passing sentence, magistrate Joseph Mabeza said the 5-year-old had given the "vivid account of the ruthless assault that he suffered at the man's hands", adding that the man's conduct "went beyond ordinary parental punishment".

The man whose name has been concealed to protect the boy's identity, also faced a rape charge of his 1-year-old daughter.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, the man's wife told the court that she left him in custody of their three children after he threatened to chop her head with an axe. She decided not to go back home because of the abuse.

The man would bath the 1-year-old girl and share his bed with her. It was then that he was alleged to have raped her.

Medical results showed that the baby was raped 72 hours before the medical examination.

Magistrate Mabeza, however, said that more investigations needed to be done to ascertain who raped the minor.

News 24

Zimbabwe

Minister Moyo Berates Anti-Corruption Commission

Legislators were stunned yesterday after Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.