analysis

Friends and family of lawyer Sarah Jane Trent, who was detained in a police raid on forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan's Johannesburg home on Friday, spent the weekend trying to locate her. On Sunday night Trent's legal team managed to secure her release after approaching the North Gauteng High Court. Trent, who was heavily guarded and driven around for an hour by police, has been accused of impersonating an IPID officer. Her arrest comes a week before IPID is due to present to Parliament's portfolio committee on police evidence of alleged fraud in relation to acting Commissioner Phahlane's R8-million home. Meanwhile Paul O-Sullivan, who lodged the complaint with IPID, has not returned home for fear of arrest. The daggers are drawn. By MARIANNE THAMM.

The peculiar raid on Paul O'Sullivan's home on Friday afternoon was led by Klerksdorp based North West Hawks boss Major-General Ntebo "Jan" Mabula, the man who arrested former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks bass Major General Johan Booysen as well as prosecutor Gerrie Nel in 2008. Both arrests were later declared unlawful.

It appears as if Mabula has been called in as a strongman by increasingly embattled acting police commissioner Lieutenant-General Kgomotso Phahlane.

The pressure is on Phahlane, who is...