13 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Farmajo Urged to Appoint a Competent PM

Tagged:

Related Topics

The people in Mogadishu, the country's capital have called on the newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to pick a competent and efficient Prime minister.

The residents of the capital say previous governments have been beset by disagreements between the President and Prime minster over the leadership, leading to political crises.

The new President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was urged to appoint a prime minister who can survive Somalia, and fulfill the people's needs for stable and prosperous state.

The President-elect is currently making consultations with people from all walks of life over the appointment of the new Prime Minister.

Somalia is a country that has been plagued by more two decade of conflict, following the overthrow of former military regime in 1991 by clan warlords.

Somalia

New President Wants His Country Off Immigration Ban

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, more commonly known as “Farmajo," told VOA of his plans in a phone interview late… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.