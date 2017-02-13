Somalia: President Farmajo Urged to Appoint a Competent PM

The people in Mogadishu, the country's capital have called on the newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to pick a competent and efficient Prime minister.

The residents of the capital say previous governments have been beset by disagreements between the President and Prime minster over the leadership, leading to political crises.

The new President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was urged to appoint a prime minister who can survive Somalia, and fulfill the people's needs for stable and prosperous state.

The President-elect is currently making consultations with people from all walks of life over the appointment of the new Prime Minister.

Somalia is a country that has been plagued by more two decade of conflict, following the overthrow of former military regime in 1991 by clan warlords.