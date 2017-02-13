13 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Employees in West Kordofan's Babanusa On Strike

Tagged:

Related Topics

Babanusa — Employees of Babanusa locality in West Kordofan embarked on a three-day strike on Sunday, in protest against the non-payment of their dues.

"The January salaries of the personnel employed by the locality have not been paid so far," an employee explained to Radio Dabanga from Babanusa town on Sunday morning.

"Moreover, the teachers have not received their allowances and bonuses for quite a long time," he said.

Last Wednesday, the teachers of El Salam locality announced a two-day strike, demanding the payment of their allowances that have not been paid since November. Newly appointed teachers have not been added to the payroll as well.

In October and December last year, teachers in various West Kordofan localities temporarily suspended their work in protest against the delayed payment of their dues.

Sudan

The Impact of Halayb Dispute On the Sudanese-Egyptian Relations

-Recent statements by Sudanese President Omar al-Beshir to the Arabiya satellite TV channel on the Sudan's relationship… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.