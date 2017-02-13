Sudan: Employees in West Kordofan's Babanusa On Strike

Babanusa — Employees of Babanusa locality in West Kordofan embarked on a three-day strike on Sunday, in protest against the non-payment of their dues.

"The January salaries of the personnel employed by the locality have not been paid so far," an employee explained to Radio Dabanga from Babanusa town on Sunday morning.

"Moreover, the teachers have not received their allowances and bonuses for quite a long time," he said.

Last Wednesday, the teachers of El Salam locality announced a two-day strike, demanding the payment of their allowances that have not been paid since November. Newly appointed teachers have not been added to the payroll as well.

In October and December last year, teachers in various West Kordofan localities temporarily suspended their work in protest against the delayed payment of their dues.