13 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Warthog Hunter Arrested for Killing Farmworker

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 39-year old man was arrested for murder on Monday morning after a farmworker was shot dead during a hunting expedition.

"He was arrested this morning. He will appear in the Modimolle Magistrate's Court today [Monday]," said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The man and a woman told police on Saturday night that they mistook the farmworker for an animal while they were out warthog hunting on Meisiesvlei farm near Tuinplaas.

According to police, they heard a noise in the bush and shot in its direction.

The farmworker was shot in the back and died.

He worked on a neighbouring farm.

Police have not released his name because they are trying to trace his family to break the news to them.

The couple was allowed to return to Pretoria after reporting it to police.

The provincial police commissioner was given the case docket and the initial proposed charge of culpable homicide was changed to murder.

Mojapelo said the police were ready for any outpouring of outrage in the community over the shooting.

News24

South Africa

U.S. President Trump Asks to Speak to President Jacob Zuma

The Presidency has confirmed that United States President Donald Trump has asked for a teleconference with President… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.