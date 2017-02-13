13 February 2017

Gambia: Malik Jones, Redeployed, Ministry of Information

According to official sources, Mr Malik Jones, who was appointed last December to serve as Director General at the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), was on Friday redeployed to the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Infrastructure as deputy Permanent Secretary, a post he held before.

When contacted, he confirmed the redeployment and thanked President Adama Barrow for maintaining him in the civil service and the media fraternity.

"As a civil servant," he said, "I will still continue to serve the government of today and pledge my allegiance to the president and his government, and I am looking forward to working with the future minister of information with commitment and dedication as I did with two previous ministers, Nana Grey Johnson and Sheriff Bojang."

Jones, who is a veteran journalist, started his career with Radio Gambia and moved up to Director General of GRTS. He was deputy PS of the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Infrastructure from 2013 to 2016.

In 2011, Mr Jones was first appointed acting Director General of GRTS.

Meanwhile, Mr Bai Sanyang, deputy Director General, is now acting as Director General of GRTS, our sources said.

