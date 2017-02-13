13 February 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: 7000 Youths to Receive Free Training

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaddijatou Jawo

Seven thousand Gambian youths will receive free technical and vocational training as part of an 11-million Euro project.

The project, funded by the European Union (EU) and Trust Fund for Africa and the International Trade Centre, seeks to reduce poverty and promote equitable inclusive and sustainable development in The Gambia.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel, the Minister of Trade, Employment and Regional Integration, Dr Isatou Touray, said the project would help avert illegal or back-way migration of Gambians to Europe.

Also speaking on the occasion was the European Commissioner Neven Mimica, who said the project would provide entrepreneurship service - such as business advisory support and access to finance - for at least 8,000 youths.

He said the project would encourage the return of skilled Gambian migrants by supporting the creation of jobs across the country, and supporting their re-integration into the economy and society.

In his remarks, Arancha Gonzalez of the International Trade Centre (ITC) Trade Impact for Good, also said the project would go a long way in helping the Gambian youths to acquire new skills.

He added that if the youths undergo the training it would help them to be job creators rather than job seekers, and if that is achieved The Gambia will be among the countries people will travel to from all over the world to seek employment.

The Gambia's new government has said the Jammeh administration's "redundant economic policies" were responsible for the disorder and use of the 'back-way,' - the perilous route that takes immigrants who trek the Sahara desert to Libya, where they cross the Mediterranean into Europe.

Gambia

Cabinet Ministers Trained On Good Governance

A day's training on Good Governance and Operational Excellence for the newly-sworn in Cabinet ministers, organised by GK… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.