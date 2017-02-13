13 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Trump Invites Buhari to Washington, Promises New Military Deal Against Boko Haram

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari Monday afternoon spoke to President Donald Trump of the United States of America on telephone from London, United Kingdom.

The telephone converstaion was at the instance of the American President.

The development has apparently ended the rumoured death of President Buhari who is currently on medical vacation in London.

A statement from the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina stated that "conversation was cordial and President Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States, and on his cabinet."

The statement added that the "two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment."

It further stated that "President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military."

Trump "assured the Nigerian President of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism."

The America President also invited Buhari to Washington "at a mutually convenient date."

Nigeria

Bird Flu Kills 11,000 Birds at Six Plateau Farms

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) in Plateau, said on Monday that avian influenza or bird flu, has resurfaced in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.