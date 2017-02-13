Sierra Leone: Brother Testifies in Ascension Town Murder Trial

Mohamed Lamin Kamara, a brother to one Abdul Kamra, who was allegedly murdered by one Musa Koroma at Ascension town, last Friday testified that the accused used a broken bottle to murder his brother.

While testifying before Magistrate Dr. Abou Bhakarr Binneh-Kamara, the witness told the court that on Friday August 5, 2016, the deceased was at Alfama Night Club at Ascension town with his friends.

"I later joined the deceased at the night club and he called me to stand beside him. The deceased then advised me not to drink alcohol or smoke. As we were talking, the accused then came and interrupted our discussion, while the deceased became annoyed. The deceased then wanted to shove the accused on the ground but unfortunately he fell down on the ground. I saw the accused went outside and brought four broken bottles and started hitting the deceased on his eye, while blood started oozing from his eye," he testified.

The witness continues that the deceased was trying to escape from the accused, when the accused picked stone and hit the deceased on his forehead.

"I went to call the deceased wife's and on my return to the scene I did not meet him the accused. On the following day, the deceased's body was discovered in an unfinished house. Later, I was invited to Central police to make a statement," he said.

He accused was before the court on one count of murder contrary to law.

The charge sheet stated that the accused on Friday, August 5, 2016 at Ascension town, murdered the deceased, Abdul Kamara.