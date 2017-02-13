10 February 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Hawa Bayoh Foundation Boosts 14 Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph S. Margai

Dwarzack community, in Freetown, was a scene of joy and jubilation earlier this week when the Hawa Bayoh Foundation stormed the community and donated learning and recreational materials to fourteen (14) Primary Schools and individual donations to excellent performing pupils.

The schools are Ansarul Islamic Community Primary School, Saint Augustine Primary School George-brook, Mount Sinai Community Preparatory School Upper George brook, We Yone Primary School, Temple of Faith Primary School, George brook Community Primary School, New England Community Primary School, Grace Elementary Primary School, Maranatha Primary School, Hillside Baptist Primary School, Ahmadiyya Muslim Primary School, Agape Primary School, and Life of Light Primary School.

Madam Hawa Bayoh is a member of the oldest female musical group in Sierra Leone (Sisters With Attitude), but she separated from the group and traveled to the United State of America (USA).

She returned to Sierra Leone and saw the need to contributing to the development of the country by helping the needy especially school going children.

The donation was being handled and presented to the schools by one of Sierra Leone's prolific actors Mr. Desmond Finney.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Mr. Finney says he came across Hawa Bayoh when he was managing Sister's With Attitude and Hawa has been contributing to the development of the country in diverse ways.

He says Hawa value education and that was why she decided to send learning and recreation materials when school reopened, adding that the foundation will be visiting the community from time to time in order to know how the pupils are faring on.

"The Dwarzack community has been identified by the foundation. The community needs help particularly in the education sector. This is what the Foundation wants to address. Jerry Sevalie, who was one of my students at the university, identifies this Community to the Foundation and said it was in dire need for help," he said.

Jerry Sevalie, a member of the Foundation, said the donation was just a start to the many plans that Hawa Bayoh has for the children in dire need of help. He noted that the Foundation will be looking towards providing scholarships for pupils in the community also.

He calls on parents present to encourage their children to study hard and also monitor their school work so that they can attract scholarship.

According to him, the learning materials will be given to the best three performers for classes 3,4,5,6 from the fourteen primary schools in the community.

The Chief of the Community Pa Alimamy Dumbuya thanked the Foundation for the donation, noting that the community is looking forward to receive more donations from the Foundation. He calls on children to make good use of the donations.

Sierra Leone

Police Testifies in Cocaine Matter

Detective police constable (DPC) 9874 Memunatu M. Turay last Friday testified against one Joseph Kargbo, who was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.