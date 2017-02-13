Sierra Leone: Hawa Bayoh Foundation Boosts 14 Schools

Dwarzack community, in Freetown, was a scene of joy and jubilation earlier this week when the Hawa Bayoh Foundation stormed the community and donated learning and recreational materials to fourteen (14) Primary Schools and individual donations to excellent performing pupils.

The schools are Ansarul Islamic Community Primary School, Saint Augustine Primary School George-brook, Mount Sinai Community Preparatory School Upper George brook, We Yone Primary School, Temple of Faith Primary School, George brook Community Primary School, New England Community Primary School, Grace Elementary Primary School, Maranatha Primary School, Hillside Baptist Primary School, Ahmadiyya Muslim Primary School, Agape Primary School, and Life of Light Primary School.

Madam Hawa Bayoh is a member of the oldest female musical group in Sierra Leone (Sisters With Attitude), but she separated from the group and traveled to the United State of America (USA).

She returned to Sierra Leone and saw the need to contributing to the development of the country by helping the needy especially school going children.

The donation was being handled and presented to the schools by one of Sierra Leone's prolific actors Mr. Desmond Finney.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Mr. Finney says he came across Hawa Bayoh when he was managing Sister's With Attitude and Hawa has been contributing to the development of the country in diverse ways.

He says Hawa value education and that was why she decided to send learning and recreation materials when school reopened, adding that the foundation will be visiting the community from time to time in order to know how the pupils are faring on.

"The Dwarzack community has been identified by the foundation. The community needs help particularly in the education sector. This is what the Foundation wants to address. Jerry Sevalie, who was one of my students at the university, identifies this Community to the Foundation and said it was in dire need for help," he said.

Jerry Sevalie, a member of the Foundation, said the donation was just a start to the many plans that Hawa Bayoh has for the children in dire need of help. He noted that the Foundation will be looking towards providing scholarships for pupils in the community also.

He calls on parents present to encourage their children to study hard and also monitor their school work so that they can attract scholarship.

According to him, the learning materials will be given to the best three performers for classes 3,4,5,6 from the fourteen primary schools in the community.

The Chief of the Community Pa Alimamy Dumbuya thanked the Foundation for the donation, noting that the community is looking forward to receive more donations from the Foundation. He calls on children to make good use of the donations.