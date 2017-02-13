Sierra Leone: Police Testifies in Cocaine Matter

Detective police constable (DPC) 9874 Memunatu M. Turay last Friday testified against one Joseph Kargbo, who was allegedly found with six wraps of cocaine.

While testifying before the Freetown Magistrates' Court No.1, presided over by Magistrate Dr. Abou Bhakarr Binneh-Kamara, DPC Turay told the court that on January 19, 2017, an enquiry case file together with six wraps of white substance suspected to be cocaine was handed over to her for further investigation.

She said the accused was interviewed in respect of the alleged cocaine matter and that they later obtained statement from him.

The witness explained that on the same date together with the Crime Officer, Inspector S.M Sanu, the arresting officer, the Forensic Data Analyst, Ernestine D. Tucker and the accused went to the Connaught Hospital for forensic analysis to be conducted on the alleged substance.

The Detective said the forensic result showed that the white substance was Cocaine which eventually prompted them to charge the accused to court on two counts of dealing in prohibited drug to wit cocaine and unlawful possession of prohibited drugs contrary to law.

According to the charge sheet, the accused on Saturday January 14, 2017 at Aberdeen, Beach Road Freetown, was found in possession of six (6) wraps of cocaine without lawful.