Sierra Leone: ACC Indicts Two for Obstruction of Justice

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has charged Ibrahim Sorie Kargbo and Joseph Wilfred to the High Court of Sierra Leone for allegedly obstructing justice and conspiracy to commit a corruption offense contrary to the commission's Act of 2008.

The duo were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit a corruption offense and four counts of obstruction of justice contrary to Section 128(1) and 127(1)(b) of the ACC Act of 2008.

According to a press release issued yesterday by the anti-graft body, Kargbo, who in an effort to secure bail for one Alpha Bakarr Kamara knowingly misled the commission by not only holding himself out as being Kalisu Kallon but also presenting forged national identity card, conveyance and a valuation certificate all bearing the name Kalisu Kallon.

Wilfred on the other hand allegedly facilitated the production of the forged document presented by his co accused for the purpose of securing bail for Kamara who was in the custody of the ACC.

"On the 9th day of January, 2017, Ibrahim Sorie Kamara, knowingly misled the ACC by holding himself out as being Kalisu Kallon and presenting a forged national identity card, a fake conveyance, and a fake valuation certificate, all bearing the name Kalisu Kallon, in a bid to secure bail for one Alpha Bakarr Kamara, who was in the custody of the ACC" the release stated.

The release stated that both men should have received seven million leones from Kamara for their services.

The commission however reassures the public of its relentless effort to fight corruption in the country.