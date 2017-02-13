13 February 2017

Nigeria: The Phone Conversation - What Buhari Told Trump

Earlier today Daily Trust reported that President Muhammdu Buhari will speak with the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on the phone from London, where he is undergoing medical vacation.

According to Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the presidents have spoken and 'the conversation was cordial'

Here is the statement from Femi:

"President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon from London spoke to President Donald Trump on telephone at the request of the American President.

"The conversation was cordial and President Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States, and on his cabinet.

"The two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

"President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

"President Trump assured the Nigerian President of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

President Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date."

