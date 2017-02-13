30 January 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Royal House Chapel Throws Party for Destitute

By Bernice Bessey

The Royal House Chapel has recently thrown a party for the less privileged in society, as a way of bringing them closer to God.

According to Rev. Rita Korankye Ankrah, Jesus Christ freely gave his life as a love token to the world, and it was in the same vein that the church threw party for orphans and head porters.

She said the church doesn't only organise parties for the destitute, but also provides free medical care the aged, and counsels ex-convicts to help them integrate properly into society.

She urged families to pick and sponsor, at least, one intelligent but needy child on the street, to give him/her a future, saying; "I believe if every home is picking one child on the street; if every home is picking one needy child but intelligent, I believe that Ghana will have a future."

She further advised that the citizens should not leave everything to the government, and that everybody must play his/her respective role to foster the development of the country.

