Ghana: Eight Mourners Perish in Fatal Accident

Takoradi — Eight mourners. according the police. died on the spot. whilst three others sustained serious injuries. when a mini bus they were traveling on sommersaulted and crashed into a stationery bus on the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta Highway.

Two out of the three critically injured have been referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, whilst the remaining one is receiving attention at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

The driver of the bus, with registration number WR 1965-09, was reportedly making an attempt to overtake another car, but failed, and rather ran into a bus with registration number CR 894-15, which had been parked at the shoulders of the road.

The mourners, believed to be workers of Stanbic Bank, were returning from a funeral when the tragic accident occurred.

Among the dead are five females and three males.