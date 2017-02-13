Ghana: Physically Disabled Root for Their Own As MCE

Ejisu — The Ejisu-Juaben branch of the Ghana Federation of the Physically Disabled has appealed to the President to consider appointing Mr. Kwaku Ntim Twumasi, a member of the union to the position of the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu-Juaben.

The union believes under the watch of Mr. Ntim Twumasi, popularly known as NTK, there will be transparency and efficient management of the Assembly's resources.

Mr. NtimTwumasi was a member of the party's 9-member elections campaign team in the Ejisu constituency, during which period his contribution was enormous.

A statement issued and signed by the Secretary, James Christian Owusu, the union believed that there is still space in the government for a physically challenged hence the petition.

The group indicated that the request was not basically explained in the fact that Mr. Ntim Twumasi is a person living with disability, but believed that he is the right man for the job.

"He is capable, trustworthy, transparent, resourceful and man of integrity", the union explained.

His colleagues say he (Ntim Twumasi) is much loved and hugely popular with the chiefs and constituents in the Municipality

Mr. Ntim Twumasi is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and stands tall among the other aspirants, according to the appellant Physically Disabled union.

According to the group, their idol has served in the British Army and running his business successfully but decided not to sit on the fence as a passive political spectator but has been in the trenches in the fight to see NPP brought to power.

As part of his vision for the Municipality, Mr. Ntim Twumasi wants an Akufo-Addo government to give priority to the Boankra Inland Port project believing that if completed the Boankra Inland Port project will create a lot of job opportunities for both the skilled and unskilled youth in the municipality and help arrest mass unemployment facing the country.

It is the wish of Mr. Ntim Twumasi that the NPP government will take the credit of completing and making the Inland Port project operational.