30 January 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Konadu Yiadom SHS Cries for Infrastructural Development

By Ernest Best Anane

Authorities of the Konadu Yiadom Senoir High School at Akrofonso Asamang in the Sekyere East District in the Ashanti Region have expressed concern over the school's huge infrastructural deficit, describing it as a "disincentive to effective and quality teaching and learning".

Management regrets that even though the school has been in existence since 1975, its infrastructure base is nothing to talk about.

The Headmaster, Mr. Baba Idrisu Seidu, bemoaned that the institution, to date, has no befitting administration block, as he and his core administrative staff operate from a "shared" temporary dormitory structure.

He pointed out that the school has just 23 classrooms accommodating a student population of a little over 1,000, which is below standard. He indicated that teachers are sometimes compelled to split and conduct classes in open spaces, as a means of decongesting classrooms.

The Headmaster disclosed that the only befitting structure on campus, a two storey 21-unit classroom block, was undertaken by school's Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

Mr. Seidu sadly mentioned that a dining hall project, which is also an initiative of the PTA, has stalled due to financial constraints. He said despite the tremendous improvement in student discipline and school's academic performance, enrollment is not encouraging at all, and attributed it to the poor infrastructural base of the school.

He revealed that less than one third of students who were posted to the school through the Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) this academic year did not report, as they preferred sister schools with quite decent infrastructure.

Mr. Baba Seidu has, therefore, appealed to the government, the Ministry of Education, and other relevant educational bodies to come to aid of the school.

He also appealed to the District Education Directorate to deploy two mathematics and one physics teacher to fill these positions which have been left vacant for some time now.

