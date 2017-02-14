Uganda: CAO Halts Transfer of 250 Teachers

Luweero — The Luweero District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Christopher Oketayot, has reversed a recent decision by the District Education Officer (DEO) to transfer teachers.

Mr Oketayot says the exercise was hurriedly done and his office was not consulted.

In a February 8 letter, a copy of which Daily Monitor has seen, Mr Oketayot says his office has received numerous complaints of unfair treatment by some teachers who have called for a probe into the exercise.

Recently, the office of the DEO transferred more than 250 primary school teachers in a move aimed at improving academic standards.

The transfers, which are done annually, are also based on the need to improve teachers' skills and replace those who retired on request or on medical and domestic grounds.

Ms Bossa Florence Ssekitoleko, the DEO admits the decision was made by her office while she was away on leave.

"Several complaints have reached my office regarding the process. The purpose of this letter is to inform you to halt the transfer process until further consultations are made to address the shortcomings arising from your proposal, " reads part of a letter copied to the Resident District Commissioner, District chairperson and DEO, among other officials.

The transfer process, according to information from the office of the CAO will affect the ongoing payroll matching process being undertaken by the district to weed out ghost staff.

One of the headteachers, who preferred anonymity, said: "Some teachers claim they are being witch hunted, but fear to speak out. If it is a case of indiscipline, then they should be informed accordingly. It is also interesting that some of the transferred teachers are already at their new stations and have been allocated classes," he said.

Inspection

During an inspection of schools, the State Minister for Higher Education and MP Bamunanika County, Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo last week discovered that several teachers who had been transferred were yet to report to their new stations.

At Lukyamu UMEA Primary School in Kalagala Sub-county, the new headteacher was not at the station after he was reported sick. The teachers had not been allocated classes and had no classroom time table.

This is not the first time authorities in Luweero are halting teacher transfers. Last year, the then CAO, Mr George Eustace Gakwandi, also reversed what he described as uncoordinated mass transfer of teachers orchestrated by the education department which he said had been effected without consulting his office.

Luweero District has 277 government primary schools and more than 420 private primary schools, according to the district education department records.