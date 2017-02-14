Nigeria: U.S., Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari

Photo: allafrica.com

Nigerian presidents speaks with Trump.

The United States of America, USA and its president, Donald Trump have maintained silence on the said phone conversation with President Muhammdu Buhari of Nigeria.

The USA is yet to record the conversation on its website or make mention of it on its social media accounts.

There is no mention of the telephone conversation on official accounts of the US government such as @USAgov, @WhiteHouse and others.

Twitter-friendly Donald Trump is yet to acknowledge the conversation on his official handle, @realDonaldTrump and the official account of the president of the USA, @POTUS.

Trump via @realDonaldTrump tweeted about the visit of 45-year-old Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau while the last tweet of @POTUS was the joint statement by President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan.

Although, The United States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria,@USEmbassyAbuja, has failed to acknowledge the phone conversation, it is celebrating basketball greats like Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon and others in commemoration of Black History Month.

Wonderful meeting with Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau and a group of leading CEO's & business women from Canada🇨🇦and the United States🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Rxr31QpxMK

- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2017

Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon was selected as one of the 50 Greatest Players in @NBA History https://t.co/tDQEZDpZiS #BlackIcon #BHM2017

- U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) February 13, 2017

In contrast, The official accounts of the president of Nigeria, @NGRPresident; the government of Nigeria, @AsoRock; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, @GeoffreyOnyeama and more than five media aides of Buhari (Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad and Lauretta Onochie) have made mention of the phone conversation.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and its affiliates such as APCUkingdom are also commenting on the event via the social media.

Highlights of Conversation between PMB & @POTUS:

POTUS invited President @MBuhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date

(5)

- Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) February 13, 2017

An agent of the USAgov, who identified him/herself as Rachell G, in a chat with Daily Trust noted that the event is not yet recorded on the website of the government and as such cannot provide further information on the details of the conversation.

"I understand you would like to know if President Donald Trump spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari. I am unable to find information on government related websites. This does not mean it never happened or it did happen. However, it has not been recorded on U.S. government website. I apologize for any inconvenience."

Recall that President Buhari, Monday afternoon from the United Kingdom spoke to American President Donald Trump on telephone at the request of the latter.

According to President Buhari's spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the conversation was cordial and President Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as president of the United States and on his cabinet.

He said both leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

Adesina quoted Trump as encouraging President Buhari to keep up "the good work he is doing."

He said Trump also commended Buhari for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

Adesina said Trump assured President Buhari of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

He said President Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date.

According to a statement from the government of South Africa, Trump also spoke with President Jacob Zuma.