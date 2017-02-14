Photo: Daily Monitor

Ibanda — Operating a boda-boda business in Ibanda District has become very risky as theft and mortality rate of the cyclists soar according to police records.

About 72 motorcycles have been stolen and 35 riders killed in the last five years. Other riders have reportedly been strangled and left unconscious.

Speaking at meeting of boda-boda riders last Friday, organised by the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Eliasto Akatuheebwa, the cyclists requested the district security team to find a solution to the increasing crime cases.

"Four people have lost their lives since January. The suspects connive with some riders at the stages to terrorise us," Mr Ronald Mugisha, the chairman of boda-boda operators in the district said.

According to Mugisha, the riders have so far lost Shs324 million in theft as the current purchasing price of a motorcycle ranges between Shs4.5m and Shs4.8m.

Mr Deo Ishungisha, the district traffic officer, confirmed the incidents but also blamed the cyclists for posing security threats as they ride motorcycles with folded number plates.

"In 2012, boda-boda riders in the district were 18,000 but the figure has grown to 30,000 which calls for more stringent security measures," Mr Ishungisha said.

However, the district police commander, Mr Denis Ochama, said: "Some boda boda riders refuse to give us information concerning bad riders and those who connive with the thieves at the stages."

Mr Ochama revealed that most murder suspects are not boda-boda owners but those who hire the bikes or sometimes given to run the business.

In a bid to address the issue, Mr Akatuheebwa directed police to register all cyclists in the district and also carry out an operation in all garages.

The riders also asked for a special desk at every police station to handle their issues effectively having sited mismanagement of cases by some officers.