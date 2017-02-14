Uganda: We Need Strong Accountability Mechanisms for Quality Education

opinion

By Our education system has placed PLE, a summative form of assessment, at very high stake. Year in year out, all stakeholders look forward to the release of the PLE results. PLE is the sieve that decides on who goes to the next level of basic education and which school they go to.

Amid the euphoria that surrounds the release of the PLE results, there lies a huge opportunity for state and non-state actors to; 1) account to the public how they turned the resources they were entrusted with into good grades and 2) honestly reflect and design strategies to continuously improve the performance. A discussion on the grade is a topic I would come back to in the near future.

Two things stand out for me, the comparison of UPE and non -UPE and the trailing of eastern region more so Busoga sub-region. Unlike the previous PLE result release, this time round government was bold enough to distinguish between performance of UPE and non -UPE Schools. For this, both the Executive Secretary for Uneb and the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni have made us proud. Indeed this signals the willingness of Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo to deliver quality education.

Aware that three quarters of the children attend UPE schools and only a quarter attend non-UPE schools and aware that taxpayers contribute to the funding of UPE, separating the two categories is the starting point for government to helps us know the returns on investment for every shilling invested in UPE. It's also an opportunity to explore strategies and tactics implemented by non- UPE schools to realise good grades even when some struggle with funding and actually pay teachers way too little compared to their government counterparts. For example some non UPE schools pay between Shs150, 0000 - 250,000, which is about a half of what a government teacher on the pay role earns, yet they continue to post good grades.

While we recognise the constrained environment within which most UPE schools operate, including congested classes, insufficient scholastic materials, low interest and involvement by parents, weak school leadership and effects of the politics of teacher deployment , it is worth noting that to some extent such factors may influence the grades at PLE like the high pupil-teacher ratio and higher absenteeism rate in Eastern Uganda as was reported by Uwezo 2016. It is also possible that these gaps are used as scape goats since the same 2016 Uwezo report showed that the Eastern region had more trained teachers. Which points to the fact that probably the resources deployed in eastern Uganda, may be are currently not put to good use, while their counterparts elsewhere are making the best of the available resources.

What is true about the non-UPE schools, is that they have put in place rigid/robust mechanisms that compel teachers not only to teach but also to do it right, constraints notwithstanding. Most non-UPE schools incentivise those teachers whose subjects are performed well. On the other hand, for most of the UPE schools, teachers smile their way to the ATMs at the end of the month irrespective of the results.

Since government is spending money on our behalf, it is critical that as monies are being allocated, responsible authorities are tasked to justify why they should be paid more. In that way performance will get better and the quality of education will improve. The specifics and dynamics of who and how can be discussed in due course but the principle is something for the Minister of Education and sports to explore. This said, we cannot negate the importance of the role of parents, but the starting point should be government through its organs demanding value for every penny spent.

During this tenure 'Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo', I call upon Ms Museveni, to explore how the non- UPE schools implement their accountability mechanisms, review similar initiatives elsewhere and come up with a hybrid that works for Uganda as we strive to improve the quality of education.