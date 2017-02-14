13 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UAE, Belgium, Portugal Confirm Participation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

Kampala — Besides legendary Eusebio and Luis Figo, Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the other biggest sporting icon to ever emerge from Portugal.

All those come from football. Nelson Evora rose that European nation's flag high in the athletics.

The lad with Ivory Coast decent the won triple jump title in Beijing 2008, giving Portugal their only fourth gold at the Olympics. All Portugal's four Olympic golds are from athletics including Fernando Ribiero's 10000m title at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

Despite the not so rich athletics history, Portugal became the latest country to confirm participation at World Cross-country championships due March 26 in Kampala.

"UAE, Portugal and Belgium are among the countries that have confirmed participation in the #IAAFKampala2017 event as more countries show interest in the event," Local Organising Committee (LOC) Head of Media Norman Katende said in a statement.

At the 2015 edition of the World x-country in Guiyang, China, Portugal was represented by a pair in the junior races. Fabio Gomes finished 93rd in the junior men's 8km race, posting 27:31 out of 118 participants.

And, Joana Ferreira was 92nd after clocking 24:48 in the junior women's 6km race. UAE and Belgium were not represented in China.

Uganda

Yes, Honour Margaret Mungherera in Parliament

Dear Tingasiga: Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.