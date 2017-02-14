Tanzania: Opinion Divided Over Regional Commissioner 's Possibility of Winning War

Dar es Salaam — Opinion is divided among lawyers over what Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda will reap from the self-declared war against drug trafficking that has dominated national discourse in recent weeks.

While some lawyers credit him for daringly confront and publicly mentioning names of 'the hitherto untouchables', others are of the opinion that the RC was fighting a losing battle.

The argument of those who view the exercise as a losing battle is that releasing a long list of prominent businessmen, politicians, artists and celebs without first gathering watertight evidence that would help secure a conviction in courts of law would be an empty success.

The RC put himself on the driving seat in the crackdown against narcotics over a fortnight ago when he unexpectedly named young artists and celebrities as among people he had reliable information were either engaged in drug trading or abuse.

And before the dust settled, he released, on Wednesday, names of 65 people he wanted interrogated over his crusade. This time it was prominent people in the hospitality, entertainment and transport industries, companies and politicians including billionaire businessman Yusuf Manji, leader of the main opposition Freeman Mbowe and maverick preacher Josephat Gwajima.

Some of the suspects are still being questioned by the police and others have already been bound over to magistrate court.

"Whether Makonda will succeed or not is a matter of principle. He is dealing with criminal matters whose standard of proof is beyond reasonable doubt. The prosecution must have watertight evidence to secure conviction. This is the principle that gives us answers," says former president of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) Francis Stolla.

"I cannot know the basis of releasing the names but let's assume he (Makonda) has reasonable ground to suspect. You cannot charge someone known to live in the US with arson that took place in Mwananyamala. Simply there is no ground but if you saw someone fleeing from the scene of crime then you have the basis to suspect," he said.

Citing Section 7(1) (a) and (b) of the Criminal Procedure Act, the lawyer says it was not easy to conclude on what the RC will achieve because his actions are within the ambits of the law.

According to the Subsection (1), every person who is or becomes aware of the commission of or an intention by any person to commit an offence has the duty to report to the police officer or to a person in authority in the locality who shall convey the information to a nearest police station.

The law goes further on to shield the RC against any prosecution. It says "no criminal or civil proceedings shall be entertained by any court against any person for damages resulting from any information given by him in pursuance of Subsection (1).

"This is what the law says. You might be affected and plan to sue for defamation but you must go back to what the law says," he says.

A retired senior government official who asked not to be named said Makonda may have missed the target for leading his anti-drug crusade in haste.

"The intention is good but the tactics are so poor. He (Makonda) has a simple view of a very complex issue. The approach is just too simplistic," said the commentator.

He says although Makonda's drive started with a big bang signs are not too clear that he will succeed for lack of careful thinking and preparation. "It is just a knee jerk reaction of the sensation that comes with the confrontation with some of the people he has picked out," he said.

A law lecturer with the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Dr Onesmo Kyauke, says the RC has missed the target and the anti-narcotics drive he initiated is viewed more as a political move rather than a legitimate attempt to end the drug trafficking menace. "I see nothing than unnecessary tarnishing of names of certain people. Before you brand someone a suspect there must be a sort of clear evidence and not rumoured association to link them with the heinous crime," he said.

Dr Kyauke questions the logic of skipping professional authorities with drugs in Tanzania like anti-drugs unit, saying the RC was first supposed to share intelligence with crime experts so that they investigate and arrest the suspects with evidence.

"This is a national drive but have you noticed that the Home Affairs minister, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) or the DCI are somehow sidelined? Have you asked yourself why they are taking a back seat in this crusade?" he asked.

"The intention is good but it doesn't help anything as a nation. In such an approach and circumstances you cannot secure conviction.

Mr Makonda's move which he says is aimed at ridding Dar es Salaam of narcotics elements has triggered not only a nationwide debate but has caused a tag of war between the National Assembly and the Executive.

In a rare show of unity, Opposition as well as the ruling CCM MPs joined hands and resolved to summon Mr Makonda to appear before a parliamentary committee for breaching immunities, powers and privileges of Parliament.

Mr Makonda had said at a press conference that 'all that MPs come to do in Dodoma was to sleep' in response to an early accusation from an MP that the crackdown of drug dealers was biased.

Commenting on his Facebook page, National Coordinator of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), Onesmo ole Ngurumwa says Parliament has demonstrated high-level hypocrisy in opposing Makonda's move.

"The man has at least dared even if on a wrong footing. They were supposed to congratulate him," he said.

"I'm suspicious of Parliament move. How comes they unite in the drug issue and complain of breach of the rule of law but remained silence in so many incidences of blatant breach of the rule of law since the coming of the new government?" He asks.

"We have witnessed so many decisions made in total breach of the constitution but remained silent. How come they unite on this specific issue? We would have understood you if you would have united to protest a directive to ban live coverage of the parliamentary sessions," he concludes.