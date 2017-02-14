13 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: MPs - Rebuild Moshi Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Happiness Tesha

Moshi — The Parliamentary Committee on Infrastructure has urged the government to undertake massive rehabilitation of Moshi airport, saying it has been neglected.

The acting chairperson of the Committee, which was in Kilimanjaro Region recently for an inspection tour of projects, Mr Mussa Ntimizi said at its current state, the airport didn't have users because of dilapidated structures.

He added that the facility could bounce back to its golden era when it used to attract light aircrafts and chartered flights, including those bringing tourists for mountain climbing.

"At present, the airport has been literally abandoned or forgotten," he affirmed, adding that air travellers heading to Moshi or other parts of Kilimanjaro Region now prefer to land in other airports, including those in the neighbouring regions.

This, according to the lawmaker, means Moshi municipality and the region in general was losing revenue from the visitors who would have landed there.

He further added that instead of generating revenue from the users, the airport has accumulated debts amounting to millions of shillings.

Tanzania

Ruling Party Devises Winning Strategy for 2020 Polls

CCM in Arusha Region has already started to lay down strategies aimed at winning the next General Election scheduled for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.