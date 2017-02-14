Tanzania: MPs - Rebuild Moshi Airport

Moshi — The Parliamentary Committee on Infrastructure has urged the government to undertake massive rehabilitation of Moshi airport, saying it has been neglected.

The acting chairperson of the Committee, which was in Kilimanjaro Region recently for an inspection tour of projects, Mr Mussa Ntimizi said at its current state, the airport didn't have users because of dilapidated structures.

He added that the facility could bounce back to its golden era when it used to attract light aircrafts and chartered flights, including those bringing tourists for mountain climbing.

"At present, the airport has been literally abandoned or forgotten," he affirmed, adding that air travellers heading to Moshi or other parts of Kilimanjaro Region now prefer to land in other airports, including those in the neighbouring regions.

This, according to the lawmaker, means Moshi municipality and the region in general was losing revenue from the visitors who would have landed there.

He further added that instead of generating revenue from the users, the airport has accumulated debts amounting to millions of shillings.