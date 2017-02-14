Namibia: Make Joint Efforts to Open a New Era of China-Namibia Cooperation

opinion

China and Namibia are trustworthy friends, brothers and partners. As a Chinese saying goes, long distance separates no bosom friends, the great empathy and mutual understanding between our two peoples run through generations despite the actual distance and the differences of nations' conditions between us. Our friendship roots deeply in our social and public opinions.

China-Namibia friendship was forged as early as 1960s, when China firmly stood with Namibian people in their fight for independence. Founding President of Namibia H.E. Sam Nujoma's close bound during the years of struggle with the then Chinese leaders like Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai laid a solid foundation for the long-standing brotherhood. The establishment of our diplomatic ties on the 2nd day of Namibia's independence, 22 March 1990, ushered in a new start of our bilateral relations.

In the past 27 years, China and Namibia have kept frequent high-level exchanges, deepening political mutual trust, as well as strengthening close communication and cooperation in international affairs. Namibia has received Chinese Presidents and lots of Party, political and army leaders, while senior Namibian leaders like Presidents and Prime Ministers visit China constantly. Thanks to the joint efforts of our leaders, we are blessed with friendly cooperative relations, on the basis of mutual respect, trust and support. Nowadays we are opening a new chapter of our relations under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Hage Geingob.

China takes a strategic and long-term perspective with regard to China-Namibia relations. The two Governments are now working together to implement the ten major China-Africa cooperation plans as an outcome of the Johannesburg Summit of FOCAC, for the benefits of our peoples and common development of our two countries. Our cooperation could be quite complementary and has a great potential, considering Namibia's abundant mining, husbandry and aquatic resources, and China's large population and vast market.

In the past 27 years, China-Namibia economic and trade cooperation has grown soundly and rapidly. Dozens of Chinese companies are running their businesses in Namibia, covering various fields including construction, mining, telecommunication, etc. Besides complying with the local laws and regulations, they have done a lot in creating jobs, paying taxes, transferring technology and training for professional talents.

In 2012, CGNPC (China General Nuclear Power Corporation) and China-Africa Development Fund acquired Husab Uranium Mine and set up Swakop Uranium with Epangelo Mining, which is responsible for the mine's construction and operation. The mine has created thousands of job opportunities. As China's biggest entity investment in Africa, it becomes a model for the win-win cooperation between China and Africa, and will have a big impact on our bilateral economic cooperation. The expansion project of Walvis Bay port contracted and carried out by China Harbor will greatly improve the port's capacity, boost logistic development and bring considerable economic and social benefits.

We have witnessed highlights of our people-to-people exchanges in 27 years. China has sent 11 medical teams, altogether around 44 doctors and nurses to Namibia and donated medical equipments and materials many times since 1996. China has sent 20 teachers to Namibia, and offered training opportunities and Chinese government scholarships for nearly 1000 Namibian officials, technicians and students. The Confucius Institute of UNAM which was set up in 2013 brings Chinese culture and language closer to Namibian youngsters, and the China-Africa Youth Leaders Forum co-founded by CPC and SWAPO Party has become an important platform for China-Africa youth exchange. We also have 12 pairs of Sister-cities&provinces, which also play a positive role to our dynamic local government cooperation.

Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, Chinese people are right on the track to realize the Chinese Dream of national prosperity and rejuvenation, as well as the people's happiness. There is also a Namibian Dream depicted by the guidelines of VISION 2030 and Harambee Prosperity Plan of realizing stable economic growth and national industrialization. Chinese Dream and Namibian Dream, or our respective development strategies actually share the core spirit and objectives, and thus enjoy a great opportunity for our future cooperation.

China regards Namibia as one of the most reliable friends in Africa. Adhering to the principles of sincerity, practical results, affinity and good faith, China is willing to further promote win-win cooperation with Namibia and take good care of each other's core interests and development needs. China is always ready to join Namibia in its work for social and economic development, and the outcome of the FOCAC Johannesburg Summit will be better implemented if we make full use of the advantages of our political mutual trust and economic complementarity. We strongly believe, with our joint efforts from both sides, China-Namibia relationship will be more vigorous and promising in the coming years, just like the blooming welwitschia in Namib Desert.

Ambassador-Designate of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Namibia.