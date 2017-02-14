East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Speaker, Mr Daniel Kidega, has commended President John Magufuli for his sterling development- oriented leadership.

According to a media statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications, Mr Kidega has called on Tanzanians and other people in the East African region to support the president whose leadership style remains exemplary.

The regional assembly speaker made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday shortly after holding talks with the head of state on various issues including cementing relationship among countries in the bloc.

"Tanzanians and people in East Africa are lucky to get such a powerful and exemplary leader. Magufuli leads us in a way that we are on the right track to achieve rapid development and record reforms, I urge all Tanzanians and other people in the region to support him," he noted.

In another development, President Magufuli yesterday met British High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ms Sarah Cooke. The two leaders discussed how their countries can strengthen cooperation in investment, aviation sector, revenue collections and war against narcotics.

Dr Magufuli thanked the diplomat and assured her of continued cooperation. He showed gratitude to the UK government for increasing funding for various development projects in the country.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli yesterday met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative in Tanzania, Mr Bhaswar Mukhopadhyay. They held talks on a range of development activities being implemented in the country between the government and the global monetary organisation.

Mr Mukhopadhyay commended president Magufuli for efforts he has so far taken to improve country's economy. Dr Magufuli also met East African Community (EAC) Secretary- General Liberat Mfumukeko and held talks on various issues.