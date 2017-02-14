Media practitioners have been advised to read and understand the country's laws and regulations better - and refrain from listening and believing everything they are told by outsiders.

The call was made by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye, during celebrations to mark the World Radio Day at the Open University grounds. "You must read the laws and regulations in depth so that you can understand them.

This will make it possible for you to identify laws that are hindering development of the profession so we can sit down and discuss," Minister Nnauye noted when responding to queries on laws that are stifling growth of the profession.

February 13 is World Radio Day, which celebrates the radio as a way of educating people, providing information, and promoting freedom of expression across cultures. However, it was noted during the celebrations yesterday that the Media Service and Statistics Acts were infringing on freedom of the important sector in the development of the nation.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Community Media Network of Tanzania (COMNET), Prosper Kwigize, said community radio stations were facing a myriad of challenges including present laws governing the sector. But Mr Nape stressed that the laws were not holy books, and that that more than 80 per cent of news is from the government and the media have the right to access the news.

"We should sit down ... discuss issues and come to an agreement... Parliament is tasked with enacting laws," he explained, adding that not every information from the government was classified.

Mr Nape noted that to ensure easy access to information from the government, public relations officers have been directed to participate in all meetings and disseminate reports to journalists with confidence and without fear.

"It is the work of the government to put in place a good environment for growth of the media sector and will continue to fight for that because it recognizes the importance of the media," he noted further.

The minister also urged the community radios to find ways to connect with providers of national news to ensure their audiences do not miss out on important issues from other parts of the country. "Since these community radios are based in remote areas, efforts should be directed to ensuring they access national news as well so they do not miss out important issues," he stressed.