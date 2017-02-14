Lawyer Martha Mushipe's law firm has been forced out of the Millennium Village in Longacres with the owners closing the premises.

Mushipe's law firm was closed following outstanding arrears on rentals at the uptown premise.

The lawyer more famed for her election results protest tantrums in 2016 went to court to block the action by bailiffs that were acting on the instructions of Libyan African Investments the owners of the property.

However, her trail went cold thereafter forcing the owners of the premises to cut electricity and water supply.

Mushipe contests the shut down insisting that the matter has yet to be settled by the court that granted her an injunction.

She alleges that the sudden doubling of rentals by the owners was meant to embarrass and inconvenience for her political affiliation.

Mushipe has demanded that the court order be respected before the premises can be shut down.