Namibia: Eleven Champions Win Debmarine Cup Khomas Qualifier

ELEVEN Champions qualified for the main draw of the Debmarine Namibia Cup when they beat Impala Chiefs 2-1 in the Khomas preliminary round final on Sunday.

A total of 15 Khomas second division teams had participated in the preliminary competition which saw matches taking place from Friday through to Sunday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

In the final, Eleven Champions took a 2-0 lead by halftime through two goals by Clinton Amunyela and although Impala Chiefs pulled one back through Uendji Kamupunga in the second half, they seldom looked like threatening and Eleven Champions held on for the win.

With their victory, Eleven Champions received N$20 000 from the sponsors Debmarine while they will now progress to the Round of 32 of the competition along with the other regional second division winners and the Namibia Premier League teams. The runners-up, Impala Chiefs received N$10 000.

In the final, Impala Chiefs wasted some early chances with a Peter Leevi shot cleared off the line, while Shoes Nashive shot wide from close range.

Eleven Champions were also wasteful with Howard Katjatenya shooting wide with just the goalie to beat, while Moses Shidolo shot wide with an overhead kick.

Eleven Champions' pressure, however, started to tell and after a long-range free-kick was tipped over the bar by keeper Roger Amgabeb, Amunyela scored from the resultant corner on 25 minutes, when he fired a rebound high into the net.

Barely five minutes later it was 2-0 as Amunyela nipped into the box to head a long cross past the outrushing Amgabeb into the net.

Impala Chiefs reduced the deficit with a great freekick by Kamupunga early in the second half, when he curled the ball over the wall to make it 2-1.

Chiefs had several more chances to draw level, with Katchi Angwena just heading over from another Kamupunga freekick, while Olembe Kaujeua skimmed the bar with a long-range effort, but it was Eleven Champions who finished stronger in the final quarter.

The speedy Katjatenya looked dangerous on the counterattack, being called for a dubious looking offside when through on goal on one occasion, while Amunyela wasted another chance with a poor final shot.

But it didn't matter as Eleven Champions held on for the win which was wildly celebrated by their players at the final whistle.

Eleven Champions' owner Werner Paulus said they

"I want to thank my boys for what they achieved - Im very excited and hope we can go further in the competition," he said, adding that they could now go even further.

"The Premier League teams look strong on paper, but on the field of play its the one who is hungrier who will win," he said.

Impala Chiefs' acting coach Christi Guruseb said they failed to take their chances.

"We dominated possession, but we didn't take our chances. They got two chances and scored from both, so there's not much more that I can say," he said.

The Khomas preliminaries were not without controversy, as the original finalists, Namibia Colts, were disqualified for fielding an unregistered player in their semifinal win against Impala Chiefs. The match ended 1-1 at full time before Colts won the penalty shootout 3-0.

Impala Chiefs' appeal was upheld, but Namibia Colts still turned up for the final and after lengthy discussions with the organizers, they eventually abandoned their protests.

Eleven Chiefs had an easier passage to the final, beating Africa Rassap 7-3 in the other semifinal.

In the quarterfinals, Impala Chiefs beat Young Ones 3-1; Namibia Colts beat Rock Stones 4-2; Eleven Champions beat Golden Rivers 1-0; and Africa Rassap beat Falcon 4-3 on penalties after a full time score of 1-1.

Fifteen Khomas second division clubs were involved in the preliminary play-offs with only the overall winner earning a spot in the Round of 32 of the competition.

The first round results were as follows:

Eleven Champions 5 Namibia Eagles 2; Golden Rivers 2 Ongete 0; Impala Chiefs 2 NUST 0; City Boys 0 Rock Stones 1; Namibia Colts 2 Kingston United 0; and Falcon beat Khomas Sportec on a walkover.