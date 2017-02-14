Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Confirms 'Cracks' in Marriage, 'Moves Out With Son'

Photo: Tonto Dikeh/Instagram

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill.

Controversial Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, has confirmed the cracks in her 17-month-old marriage in an open letter to a concerned fan on Instagram on Monday.

In the lengthy letter, the mother-of-one revealed that she had moved out of the house and taken her son, with her.

She also said ever since she moved out of her home, her husband, Oladunni Churchill, has not called his son.

Rumour mill went agog three weeks ago about how the actress's husband was alledgedly cheating on her and having an affair with Rosaline Meurer, who was said to be his Personal Assistant. He was said to have gone on a three-week holiday with the Rosaline who is also an actress in an African country.

This was coupled with Tonto's swift change of profile bio data on Instagram and reverting to her maiden name, Tonto Dikeh.

Although at the time sources in Tonto Dikeh's camp claimed that, "they had a small issue but they don't know if it would be resolved," this appears not to be the case as the couple are currently living separately and not in speaking terms.

A few weeks ago, Tonto appeared ready to go the whole hog in proving her innocence from claims that her marriage broke down due to drug abuse on her part. Aside from the post she shared on being a praying woman whose God would deal with some bloggers, actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh tooks steps to exonerate herself from drug allegations by posting a result of the drug test she carried out at a clinic in Abuja.

It read negative.

To compound issues, around the time that Tonto was busy sharing her test result on Instagram pictures of her husband, at a night club in Lagos partying with his Personal Assistant, Rosaline surfaced online.

Rosaline has since debunked dating Churchill. She maintained that they were family friends--he's her mentor, while Tonto is a friend.

In an interview with Hip TV, Rosaline said of her association with Tonto Dike's husband, "He remains family to me. His wife is family to me. We have hung out a couple of times together. They are in peace, they are happy. I don't know what people are saying about this. It sounds irrelevant to me and I don't see a big deal. I'm not saying much about this. People should not say what they don't know."