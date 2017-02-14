The University Teaching Hospital has been hit by water blues following damage to one its supply lines on Shaft 5.

A garbage trailer reportedly hit into the pole lines on Shaft 5 cutting supply to some parts of UTH and some surrounding areas like Chilenje, Libala and Kabwata.

The country's largest referral hospital has had to make short term measures getting supply from the Kafue line.

Lusaka Water and Sewerage Managing Director Dr Sylvester Mashamba said that supply would be restored by Wednesday.

Dr Mashamba said that the damage had been so extensive that they had to outsource an electricity contractor to rectify the problem.